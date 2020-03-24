March 24, 2020 Road Trip: Calvert County, Maryland

This is the list of places featured on New Day Cleveland’s Road Trip to Calvert County, Maryland.

Maryland Office of Tourism

www.visitmaryland.org

Calvert County Tourism

www.choosecalvert.com

Abner’s Crab House

3748 Harbor Rd

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

410.257.3689

www.abnerscrabhouse.net

Calvert Cliffs State Park

10540 H. G. Trueman Road

Lusby, Maryland​​

​443.975.4360​​

https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/calvertcliffs.aspx

Calvert Marine Museum

14200 Solomons Island Road

Solomons, Maryland 20688

410.326.2042

www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center

13470 Dowell Rd

Solomons, MD 20629

410.326.4640

www.annmariegarden.org

Cove Point Lighthouse

3500 Lighthouse Blvd

Lusby, MD 20657

410.326.2042

www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/200/Cove-Point-Lighthouse

Hook & Vine

4114 7th St

North Beach, MD 20714

443.964.5488

https://hookandvine.com

Sunrise Garden

8934 Bay Ave

North Beach, MD 20714

www.northbeachmd.org/welcome-north-beach/pages/sunrise-garden

Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum

4155 Mears Ave

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

410.257.3892

https://chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com

Chesapeake Beach Water Park

4079 Gordon Stinnett Ave

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

410.257.1404

https://chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com