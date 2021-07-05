July 5, 2021 Road Trip: Lake County

Fairport Harbor Creamery
202 High St,
Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
https://fairportharborcreamery.com

The Wine Roost
217 High St.,
Fairport Harbor 44077
https://thewineroost.com/

The Wholesome Hippie
4075 Erie St,
Willoughby, OH 44094
https://www.facebook.com/thewholesomehippiemama

Rainbow Farms
2464 Townline Road
Madison, Ohio 44057
https://rainbowfarmsonline.com/

The Red Berry Candy Store
3098 Hubbard Rd.
Madison, OH 44057
https://www.facebook.com/Theredberrycandyshop/

Bombay Burrito
36944 Vine St,
Willoughby, OH 44094
www.bburrito.com

Our Treasures
50 W. Erie Street
Painesville, OH
https://www.facebook.com/ourtreasuresllc/
https://ourtreasures-antiques.ecwid.com/

Legends Seafood & Chicken
36091 Vine St Suite 500,
Eastlake, OH 44095
https://www.facebook.com/LegendsBistroCle/

Blank Boutique
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord, OH
https://blankcle.com/

Achilles Running Shop
4077 Erie St. 
Willoughby, OH 44094
https://www.achillesrunningshop.com/

Firehouse Grille and Pub
2768 Stark Drive
Willoughby Hills, OH
http://www.firehousegrilleandpub.com/
https://www.facebook.com/firehousegrilleandpub/

Lavender Jones Macarons
412 Bacon Rd,
Painesville, OH 44077
https://www.ljmacarons.com/

