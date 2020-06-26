June 26, 2020 Road Trip: Best of Ice Cream

Here is a list of the places we visited today during our Ice Cream Road Trip:

Tremont Scoops

2362 Professor Ave

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

216-781-0352

www.tremontscoops.com

Loder’s Shake Shoppe

6983 Royalton Road

North Royalton, Ohio 44133

440-237-6020

Heavenly Creamery

264 Sandusky Street

Conneaut, Ohio

440-593-6080

www.heavenlycreamery.com

Brayson’s Ice Cream Parlor

5840 Ridge Road

Parma, Ohio 44129

https://www.facebook.com/braysonsicecream/

Peeboo and Beanie Gourmet Ice Cream

12971 State Road

North Royalton, Ohio 44133

440-652-9008

www.Pbgourmeticecream.com

Addicted Coffee Bar Lakewood

13743 Madison Ave

Lakewood Oh 44107

216-210-8563

www.AddictedCoffeeBar.com

Pav’s Creamery

2162 Front St.

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

(330) 208-0341

www.pavscreamery.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

www.handelsicecream.com

Biggins Big Dip

197 Portage Lakes Dr (35.47 mi)

Portage Lakes, Ohio 44319

(330) 644-0074

www.bigginsbigdip.com

Swings N Things

8501 Stearns Rd (15.70 mi)

Olmsted Falls, Ohio 44138

(440) 235-4420

www.SNTfun.com

The Little Penguin

8131 Columbia Rd

Olmsted Falls, OH 44138

https://www.thelittlepenguintruck.com/

808 Shave Ice

21280 Lorain Road, Fairview Park

OPEN DAILY 1:00PM – 9:30PM

12457 Pearl Road, Strongsville

OPEN DAILY 1:00PM – 9:30PM

https://www.808ice.com/