March 26, 2020 Road Trip: Uniquely Northeast Ohio

Here is the list of places featured on New Day Cleveland’s Uniquely Northeast Ohio Road Trip.

The Troll Hole Museum
228 E Main St
Alliance, OH 44601
330.596.1157
www.thetrollhole.com

Victorian Perambulator Museum
26 E Cedar St
Jefferson, OH 44047
440.576.9588
http://www.perambulatormuseum.com/

Depot of Prisoners of War on Johnson’s Island
http://johnsonsisland.org/

Worden’s Ledges
Hinckley Reservation, Hinckley Township
County Highway 135, Hinckley
https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/hinckley-reservation/worden-s-ledges

Clifford’s Mini Auto Museum
1950 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
330.928.2147
www.facebook.com/shoemakercllifford/

Corner Field Model Railroad Museum & Hobby Shop
16720 Pioneer Rd
Middlefield, OH 44062
440636.5162
http://cornerfieldmodelrailroadmuseumandhobby.com/

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary
5623 New Milford Rd
Ravenna, OH 44266
330.296.5914
https://happytrailsfarm.org/

Lake View Cemetery
12316 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
216.421.2665
https://lakeviewcemetery.com/

Servants of Mary Center for Peace
6601 Ireland Rd
Windsor, OH 44099
440.272.5380
https://servantsofmary.org/

End of the Commons General Store
8719 OH-534
Mesopotamia, OH 44439
440.693.4295
www.EndofTheCommons.com

Playhouse Square Backstage Tours
10-11:30a select Saturdays
Tours depart every 15 minutes
Meet in KeyBank State Theatre lobby
216.640.8531
http://www.playhousesquare.org/about-playhousesquare-main/take-a-tour

