March 26, 2020 Road Trip: Uniquely Northeast Ohio

Here is the list of places featured on New Day Cleveland’s Uniquely Northeast Ohio Road Trip.

The Troll Hole Museum

228 E Main St

Alliance, OH 44601

330.596.1157

www.thetrollhole.com

Victorian Perambulator Museum

26 E Cedar St

Jefferson, OH 44047

440.576.9588

http://www.perambulatormuseum.com/

Depot of Prisoners of War on Johnson’s Island

http://johnsonsisland.org/

Worden’s Ledges

Hinckley Reservation, Hinckley Township

County Highway 135, Hinckley

https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/hinckley-reservation/worden-s-ledges

Clifford’s Mini Auto Museum

1950 Front Street

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

330.928.2147

www.facebook.com/shoemakercllifford/

Corner Field Model Railroad Museum & Hobby Shop

16720 Pioneer Rd

Middlefield, OH 44062

440636.5162

http://cornerfieldmodelrailroadmuseumandhobby.com/

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

5623 New Milford Rd

Ravenna, OH 44266

330.296.5914

https://happytrailsfarm.org/

Lake View Cemetery

12316 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44106

216.421.2665

https://lakeviewcemetery.com/

Servants of Mary Center for Peace

6601 Ireland Rd

Windsor, OH 44099

440.272.5380

https://servantsofmary.org/

End of the Commons General Store

8719 OH-534

Mesopotamia, OH 44439

440.693.4295

www.EndofTheCommons.com

Playhouse Square Backstage Tours

10-11:30a select Saturdays

Tours depart every 15 minutes

Meet in KeyBank State Theatre lobby

216.640.8531

http://www.playhousesquare.org/about-playhousesquare-main/take-a-tour