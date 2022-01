January 17, 2022 Road Trip: Self-Improvement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - With pediatric coronavirus cases on the rise, doctors are warning parents about the spike in children being diagnosed with croup. Croup is an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and causes an intense cough.

“Your airway is like a straw and when you get inflammation it closes down a little bit,” said Dr. Maureen Ahmann, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “So there is increased turbulence of airflow through that straw so you hear a high pitch ‘huuuu’ type of thing and kids get a seal like cough. It’s like listening to the seals at the zoo.”