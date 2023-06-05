Leinenkugel Summer Shandy wants to see you and your friends enjoying patio season in Northeast Ohio! We are featuring restaurants with GREAT patios all summer long during the Party on a Patio feature on New Day Cleveland each Friday.

We want you to join in the fun and have a chance to win a $50 gift card to any one of our Party on a Patio destinations. To enter, simply visit a local patio and share that deck pic with us using the form below.

Party on a Patio featured destinations:

Teamz Restaurant & Bar | Brew Garden – Middleburg | Lakewood Truck Park | Whiskey Island | Mulberry’s | Rivals Brew Pub | Niko’s in North Royalton | Panini’s Westlake | West Park Station | Brew Garden – Strongsville | Around the Corner | Suds Maguires