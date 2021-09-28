iPhone 13 Gift Card Giveaway

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Fall Fun 2021
Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
BestReviews
Top Stories
Search for Summer Wells: Reward has surpassed $40,000
Top Stories
Congress faces packed agenda as Senate Republicans block bill to fund the government
Video
Body found near Northwood School Campus in Elyria
Here’s a list of the top haunted attractions in the U.S.; Ohio home to 4
Here’s what the new Cleveland Guardians sign could look like at Progressive Field
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Why choose two wheels when ‘Onewheel’ works just fine?
Video
Top Stories
Kenny immerses himself in Cleveland’s Van Gogh exhibit
Video
Top Stories
Vote now: Cool Schools
Kristi gets her fall crafting on with Joann
Video
North Ridgeville High School Ranger Marching Band rocks the Rock Hall
Video
Tall Oaks Event Complex takes ‘Barn Wedding Trend’ to new level
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Here’s what the new Cleveland Guardians sign could look like at Progressive Field
Top Stories
Indians win last home game before name change, crush Royals 8-3
Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #7 nominees
Video
Poll: Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #7
‘He had nightmares’: Former Cleveland player praises Browns defense, shares predictions for game against Vikings
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Feeding America
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
iPhone 13 Gift Card Giveaway
New Day Cleveland
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 12:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 10:47 AM EDT
Contest not loading on the page?
Click here to enter!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Download the FOX 8 App