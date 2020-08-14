How Stress Affects Your Heart

Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared tips on how to fight stress.
View this post on Instagram
Mike has been in and out of the ICU for more than a year at Cleveland Clinic after a lung transplant. He and his wife Joan celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary over the weekend. To make it special, Mike’s caregivers organized a surprise party and brought them in dinner. Because of COVID-19, Joan wasn’t able to visit for several months. In the last couple months, Mike has made tremendous progress and continues to get stronger. #ClevelandClinic