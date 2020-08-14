How Stress Affects Your Heart

View this post on Instagram

Mike has been in and out of the ICU for more than a year at Cleveland Clinic after a lung transplant. He and his wife Joan celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary over the weekend. To make it special, Mike’s caregivers organized a surprise party and brought them in dinner. Because of COVID-19, Joan wasn’t able to visit for several months. In the last couple months, Mike has made tremendous progress and continues to get stronger. #ClevelandClinic