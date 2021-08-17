Hot Sauce Tostadas

Killik’s Hot Sauce “Eta” Tostadas

Ingredients:

  1. Tostada shells
  2. Refried beans
  3. Shredded lettuce (add some carrots and purple cabbage slivers to the blend for added color)
  4. 1 can of corn
  5. 1 can of black beans (drained and washed)
  6. Queso fresco or any Mexican style crumble cheese (needs to be already crumbled)
  7. Sour Cream
  8. Killik’s Hot Sauce “Eta”
  9. Pickled Onions
  10. Ground beef cooked in “McCormick Taco Seasoning – Mild”
  11. Optional: Fresh diced jalapenos as a garnish – dice at a 1/4th inch dice

Instructions:

  1. Take 4 tbsp of sour cream and blend in 1 Tbsp of Killik Hot Sauce “Eta” in a small bowl.
  2. The point of the look of the build of the tostada is for height and color. Layer as follows:
  1. Tostada
  2. Thin layer of refried beans
  3. Tall stack of lettuce blend
  4. Sprinkle of black beans and corn to your liking.
  5. Hefty sprinkle of queso fresco for garnish.
  6. Dollop of the hot sauce/ sour cream blend.
  7. Top with pickled onions (layer on top of the sour cream dollop because it will show better color contrast)
  8. Add an additional sprinkle of fresh diced jalapenos to accentuate the pickled jalapenos within the Eta Hot Sauce.

