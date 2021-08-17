Hot Sauce Tostadas

Killik Hot Sauce
Healthy hot sauce created by a heart attack survivorl ! Shop from Killik Hot Sauce online!
Killik’s Hot Sauce “Eta” Tostadas
Ingredients:
- Tostada shells
- Refried beans
- Shredded lettuce (add some carrots and purple cabbage slivers to the blend for added color)
- 1 can of corn
- 1 can of black beans (drained and washed)
- Queso fresco or any Mexican style crumble cheese (needs to be already crumbled)
- Sour Cream
- Killik’s Hot Sauce “Eta”
- Pickled Onions
- Ground beef cooked in “McCormick Taco Seasoning – Mild”
- Optional: Fresh diced jalapenos as a garnish – dice at a 1/4th inch dice
Instructions:
- Take 4 tbsp of sour cream and blend in 1 Tbsp of Killik Hot Sauce “Eta” in a small bowl.
- The point of the look of the build of the tostada is for height and color. Layer as follows:
- Tostada
- Thin layer of refried beans
- Tall stack of lettuce blend
- Sprinkle of black beans and corn to your liking.
- Hefty sprinkle of queso fresco for garnish.
- Dollop of the hot sauce/ sour cream blend.
- Top with pickled onions (layer on top of the sour cream dollop because it will show better color contrast)
- Add an additional sprinkle of fresh diced jalapenos to accentuate the pickled jalapenos within the Eta Hot Sauce.