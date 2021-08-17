Hot Sauce Tostadas

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department in New York says they arrested 43-year-old Stephanie Hillburn last Wednesday in connection with an investigation into an overdose in February. She's been charged with concealment of a human corpse, a class E felony worth up to 4 years with a conviction.

Police said that an alleged accomplice, Deborah Elgin, who is currently in state prison, is likely to face a similar charge.