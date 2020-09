Barnett ManagementBeautify your neighborhood with help from Barnett Management! Gordon GreensA brand new event center is opening in the Gordon Arts District! Gordon Greens opens tomorrow! Gotta Groove RecordsDid you know vinyl records are made right here in Cleveland? Gotta Groove Records is located on Superior Avenue. Jerky N SpiceLooking for some heat? Jerky 'N Spice is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville.