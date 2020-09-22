Homemade Potpourri for Your Home

Perfectly DeStressed
Bring the scents of fall into your home with homemade potpourri! Find more great ideas at Perfectly DeStressed.
Potpourri Ingredients!
Dried Apples & Oranges
Anise Stars
Whole Cloves
Allspice Berries
Cinnamon Sticks
Rosehips
The Pumpkin Patch Gang is back together! It’s a limited time event, but man oh man, these guys sure do have loads of adoring neighborhood fans! The little boys down the street told my kids “you guys have the coolest notscary scary people on your porch ever!” I’m assuming “notscary scary” is his term for scarecrows 😆 🍂🍁🎃🍁🍂
I’ve decided to blame my recent weight gain on COVID & not on the goodies I bake almost daily. It’s most definitely NOT from that! Right?! 🍪🥧🍰🧁🍮 Seriously though, this baking center in my kitchen is one of my favorite DIY’s. It was created using a desk hutch someone was throwing away a few blocks away & Edward’s childhood workbench cabinet from his parent’s basement ❤️