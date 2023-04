His Daughter

Homemade foot soak for summer! His Daughter is located on South State Street in Middlefield.

FOOT SOAK

1 Cup Epsom Salt

1/2 Cup Sea Salt

1/4 Cup Baking Soda

1/4 Cup Citric Acid

1/2 tsp each of Lavender, Peppermint, Tea Tree, Rosemary Essential Oils

2 TBS of dried botanical such as Mint, Rosemary, Lavender Mix together and use 1/2 Cup in Warm Warm and soak your feet as long as desired.

FOOT SCRUB

1 1/2 Cup of Sugar

1/2 Cup Organic Coconut Oil

Melt Coconut Oil in microwave add sugar. Mix and rub on feet.