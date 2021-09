NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW/AP) -- Neighbors of Brian Laundrie said he and his parents packed a camper and left for the weekend about one week after he returned home alone from a cross-country trip with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Sept. 1.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.