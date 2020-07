Atwood Lake ParkDavid took us on a one-tank trip to Atwood Lake Park! Enjoy hiking, boating, camping and more! Cleveland Clinic What is Broken Heart Syndrome? Why is there a rise of cases? Dr. Ankur Kalra from the Cleveland Clinic shared his research. Express DeliExpress Deli was listed in Yelp's "Top 50 places to eat in America!" Family-owned, they are known for their corned beef. Visit them on Smith Road…