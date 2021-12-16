Healthy Holiday Swaps

Meijer
How to eat healthy during the holidays! Meijer gave us some tips!
Snowballs
Courtesy of Meijer
Ingredients:
1 Cup Granola (Example: Meijer® Honey Almond Granola)
½ Cup Creamy Peanut Butter
3 Tbsp Honey
½ Cup Crispy Rice Cereal
⅔ Cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, mix the granola, peanut butter, honey and cereal.
2. Spread the coconut flakes on a rimmed baking sheet.
3. Using a cookie scoop or two spoons, drop a spoonful of dough onto the coconut. Roll into a ball, using the coconut to prevent the dough from sticking. Repeat with the remaining dough.
4. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate, in an airtight container, for up to 5 days.
Allergen Swaps:
Nuts: Choose a nut-free granola. Replace peanut butter with sunflower seed butter
Gluten: To ensure snowballs are gluten-free, replace granola with certified gluten-free oats or choose a certified gluten-free granola