Healthy Holiday Swaps

Meijer

How to eat healthy during the holidays! Meijer gave us some tips!

Snowballs

Courtesy of Meijer

Ingredients:

1 Cup Granola (Example: Meijer® Honey Almond Granola)

½ Cup Creamy Peanut Butter

3 Tbsp Honey

½ Cup Crispy Rice Cereal

⅔ Cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes



Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the granola, peanut butter, honey and cereal.

2. Spread the coconut flakes on a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Using a cookie scoop or two spoons, drop a spoonful of dough onto the coconut. Roll into a ball, using the coconut to prevent the dough from sticking. Repeat with the remaining dough.

4. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate, in an airtight container, for up to 5 days.



Allergen Swaps:

Nuts: Choose a nut-free granola. Replace peanut butter with sunflower seed butter

Gluten: To ensure snowballs are gluten-free, replace granola with certified gluten-free oats or choose a certified gluten-free granola