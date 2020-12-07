Happy Holidays Road Trip: December 7, 2020

Akron Glass Works
421 Spicer St.,
Akron 44311
https://www.akronglassworks.com/

Nibble
229 S Court St.,
Medina 44256
http://nibblemedina.com/

Apple Jax Toys
13002 Madison Ave.,
Lakewood 44107
https://www.facebook.com/applejaxtoys/

‘Tis the Season
4363 OH-39
Millersburg 44654
https://www.tistheseasonchristmas.com/

Mr. Bulky’s
434 Howe Ave.,
Cuyahoga Falls 44221
https://mrbulkysfoods.com/

The Peddler
3147 OH-39
Millersburg  44654
https://www.visitthepeddler.com

AR Workshop
85 S Main St., Suite B,
Hudson 44236
https://www.arworkshop.com/hudson

That Christmas Bar
2234 Tuscarawas St., W,
Canton 44708
https://www.facebook.com/ThatPopUpBar/

Off Center Vintage
14538 N Cheshire St.,
Burton 44021
https://www.facebook.com/offcentervintage/

Home for the Holidays
15602 Detroit Avenue,
Lakewood, OH 44107
https://www.facebook.com/HomefortheHolidaysLakewood/

Petitti’s
25018 Broadway Ave.
Oakwood Village, Ohio 44146
https://www.petittigardencenter.com/

