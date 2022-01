(THE CONVERSATION) -- Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground.

Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022. The cases, NFIB v. OSHA and Biden v. Missouri, come at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the highly contagious omicron variant has put added pressure on workplaces and hospitals across the nation. And arguments took place just days before OSHA’s key mandate was due to come into effect on Jan. 10.