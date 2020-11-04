Handcrafted Holiday Beer

View this post on Instagram

November is barrel aged month at Working Class 🍺 Currently on tap: ▪️Funkaison: a Belgian style saison aged in white wine barrels with brettanomyces for 9 months. 8.6% ABV, 30 IBU ▪️Tanker Yanker: Oak barrel aged amber lager with brettanomyces and cherries. 6% ABV ▪️Scout Master: Maple waffle imperial breakfast stout aged in Jamaican rum barrels. 11% ABV, 30 IBU 🔜 Coming soon, Boiler Maker. Stay tuned for details. Stop on up to give them all a try! #Workingclassbrewery #clevelandbrewery #drinklocalohio #drinkbeermadehere #shoplocal