(NerdWallet) - The thrill of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is giving way to apprehension for many would-be summer travelers, as uncertainty continues to swirl concerning when, whether, and where to travel internationally.

One of the biggest areas of confusion surrounds so-called vaccine passports, which would grant travel and other freedoms to fully vaccinated people. Although everyone on social media seems to have an opinion about vaccine passports, actual facts about them remain thin.