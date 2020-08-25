Gluten-Free Granola

View this post on Instagram

www.patsgranola.com I’ll be appearing on a segment of @newdaycleveland tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. with @natalieherbick. These shots were from my last appearance in the @fox8newscleveland studio. It was a very good day, especially as I was a new business owner who was talking about her lifelong passion. Was I nervous? Yes, right up until the cameras started filming and David Moss and I began a conversation about my granola. I don’t believe I breathed again until the segment was over. I’ll be taking a deep breath as we go virtually tomorrow—sharing meal ideas for back to school, working from home and taking advantage of local seasonal foods for you and your families. Will post the link here and on the blog when available. #patsgranola #mealideas #healthyfood #cookingwithgranola #newdaycleveland #fallfoods #eatinghealthy #clevelandfood #clevelandfoodstories #ediblecleveland #peopleofcleveland #standforsmall #clevelandsmallbusiness @wbcnorth @ecdi_oh @lorainsbdc @universitycircle @eatnoire @goodfoodbrands @harley @clevelandmagazine @clevefoundation @jumpstartinc @blackownedcleveland @forefront_foods @hospitality_sales @thenilelist @shopify @nawbocleveland