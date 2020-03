Taste of Ireland Reilly’s Irish Bakery specializes in classic Irish baked items and more. The bakery is located in Fairview Park and at the West Side Market. Spring Style The Style Foundry can help you get your wardrobe ready for spring. Cookie Cravings The Girl Scouts are celebrating birthday number 108. If you’re looking for cookies or are interested in learning more about the organization, click here. Hands on Sew…