CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Even though fewer passengers are traveling because of the pandemic, a record number of firearms have been detected at airport security checkpoints across the U.S. in 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

As of Oct. 3, TSA officers had stopped 4,495 airline passengers who were attempting to carry firearms onto their flights, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms detected at checkpoints in 2019.