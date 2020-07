Chimichurri This is a great sauce with origins from South America. Great on meats, fish, or chicken. Also, it's easy to adjust flavors according to taste. Hotter or milder, tangy or sweeter, and even fruity with the addition of mango. Cilantro with lime is a nice way to change it up. Lose the parsley and olive oil and replace with cilantro and lime juice. The following is a basic sauce…