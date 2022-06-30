101010 Coach

Certified health coach, Vivian Sickels, shared a recipe for garbanzo bean salad! Join her Facebook group here.

Ingredients:

2 cans Garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 seedless cucumber, chopped

1 package cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, diced

1 lemon, juiced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ lb feta cheese, crumbled

Fresh herbs (mind, parsley, basil, oregano), chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Direction:

Combine beans, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and garlic into a large bowl.

Squeeze the juice of one lemon onto salad and coat salad with olive oil.

Crumble feta on top along with chopped herbs.

Stir and refrigerate until ready to serve.

This salad will keep for several days in the refrigerator.