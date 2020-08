50 FloorUpdate the look of your home by upgrading your floors with 50 Floor! Cleveland Furniture CompanyLooking for new furniture? Shop local! Take advantage of Cleveland Furniture Company's Labor Day sale! Dolce at the StrandItalian gelato, baked goods, and other treats! Dolce at the Strand is located in Wadsworth. Farmer Jones Farm MarketShop for fresh, locally-grown produce at Farmer Jones Farm Market in Huron! The market is open Tuesday-Saturday. Royalton…