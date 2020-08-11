Fresh Garden Salsa

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who shopped with us today at the Countryside Farmers Market at Howe Meadow and the Farmers Market of Medina County at the VFW!! For those of you that didn't… you missed out on local, pesticide/herbicide-free produce kissed by this dewy cloud every morning, and grown by us and our crew on our ecologically-minded farm (are your eyes rolling back in your head yet?). I'd show you what you missed out on but after snapping these pics before I left, I was primping and packing produce through nearly the whole market. I couldn't hardly find a second take a photo (until, of course, I got home and shoved a camera in Annabelle's face). If you don't shop with us, and you TRULY want to support local producers, then make sure you shop with a farmer who actually grows their own products 😀. When you shop make sure to ask questions about where and how the products you buy are grown. Luckily, the two Saturday markets we attend have a strict 'no resellers' policy, so you can be guaranteed that the produce available at those markets is grown by the people selling it. The large produce auction west of our farm has many happy resellers stuffing their vans full of products from who knows where, grown using ecologically degrading practices, and sprayed, up to biweekly, with known carcinogenic pesticides ( and the aisles are sprayed with Roundup 😬). The more you know!!