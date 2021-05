(WJW) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine offered more insight Thursday into why he's offering million-dollar incentives to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, DeWine said he's been thinking every day of what he could do to increase the number of people who will get the vaccination. He said he thought the idea of a drawing might "persuade" some to do it. DeWine said no one has tried this drawing idea and he thought it was a worth a shot. "We know this virus is still very much out there in Ohio.. the variant is out there," he said.