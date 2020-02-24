February 24, 2020 Road Trip: Canton

Studio Bakery
4339 Dressler Rd NW
Canton, OH 44718
330.776.8308
https://www.facebook.com/StudioBakery
Urban & Loft
720 2nd St SE
Canton, OH 44707
234.360.1480
https://www.facebook.com/UrbanAndLoft/
First Ladies National Historic Site
05 Market Ave S
Canton, OH 44702
330.452.0876
https://www.nps.gov/fila/index.htm
Vintage Frame Affair
336 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
330.804.2763
https://www.vintageframeaffair.com
Salumeria du Torre
425 Tuscarawas St E
Canton, OH 44702
330.488.5763
https://www.salumeriaditorre.com/
Pinetree Primitives & Rustic Riches
334 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
234.300.2579
https://www.pinetreeprimitivesohio.com/
Fromage du Monde
340 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
330.274.9901
https://www.fromagecanton.com/
Studio Art & Glass
7495 Strauss Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330.494.9779
http://studioartsandglass.com
Empty Bin Zero Waste
310 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
234.214.8464
https://emptybinzerowaste.com/
Boomyada
332 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
330.704.2260
https://www.boomdyada.com/
Bare Naked Wools
211 15th St NW
Canton, OH 44703
330.453.7867
https://www.barenakedwools.com/