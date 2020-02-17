February 17, 2020: Sweet Treats Road Trip

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ackerman

Expresso Bakery
100 4th Street, Elyria
440.412.4100
www.ExpressoBakery.com

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe
127 West Street, Berea
440.625.0065
www.ThreeGirlsCupcakeShoppe.com

Mama Jo Pies
1969 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst
440.960.7437
www.MamaJoPies.com

Candyapple and Co.
23 Public Square #11, Medina
330.591.7009
www.CandyAppleCo.com

Half Moon Bakery
3460 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
216.772.2499
www.facebook.com/thehalfmooncleveland/

Copper Top Bake Shop
114 N. Sandusky Street, Bellevue
567.214.4200
www.facebook.com/CopperTopBakeShop/

Frosted Cake Shoppe
503 S. Court Street, Medina
330.952.2253
www.facebook.com/frostedcakeshoppe/

Brew’d Coffee and Donuts
7 Main Street, Hayesville
419.922.1006
www.BrewdCoffeeAndDonuts.com

Stick to Your Buns Bakery
26333 Center Ridge Road, Westlake
440.641.1214
www.StickToYourBunsBakery.com

Sweetly Shiobhan
5524 Turney Road, Garfield Heights
216.510.0438
https://sweetly-shoibhan.business.site/

Smooth Rider/ Sweet! The Mobile Cupcakery
1983 W. 28th Street, Cleveland
440.231.4818

Sweet Fix Bakery
2307 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
216.371.9866
www.TheSweetFixBakery.com



