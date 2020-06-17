1  of  3
June 17, 2020 Road Trip: D-I-Y

Home Repair Resource Center
2520 Noble Rd,
Cleveland Heights, OH 44121
https://hrrc-ch.org/

Schoolhouse Salvage
7533 Tyler Blvd Suite E,
Mentor, OH 44060
https://schoolhousesalvage.com/

Larchmere Fireworks
12406 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
http://www.larchmerefireworks.com/

Studio How-To
1799 Coventry Rd,
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
https://www.studiohow-to.com/

Brick Ceramic Studio
420 E. 161st St.
Cleveland, OH 44110
Call us: (216) 744-4689
http://www.brickceramics.com/

Skidmark Garage
5401 Hamilton Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
www.skidmarkgarage.com

Soulcraft Woodshop
5401 Hamilton Ave. (2nd Floor)
Cleveland, OH 44114
www.soulcraftcle.org

River Colors Studio
1387 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
https://www.rivercolors.com/

The Candle Studio
100 Park Ave Unit 122,
Beachwood, OH 44122
www.TheCandleStudio.com

Board and Brush
3725 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
www.boardandbrush.com/medina

Flux Metal Arts
8827 Mentor Avenue,
Mentor Ohio 44060
www.Fluxmetalarts.com

Cast on Yarn
5532 Liberty Avenue
Vermilion, Ohio 44089
www.castonyarnstudio.com

