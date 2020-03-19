1  of  3
March 19, 2020: Chagrin Falls Road Trip

Here is the list of places visited on today’s Road Trip to Chagrin Falls.

Aurelia Bistro
16 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.aureliabistro.com/

White Magnolia Boutique
46 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.facebook.com/whitemagnoliaboutique/

The Chair Shop
101 South St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://thechairshop.net/

Fireside Book Shop
29 North Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH, 44022
https://www.firesidebookshop.com/

Chagrin Cake Company
7 Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://chagrincakes.com/

Bell and Flower
86 North Main St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://bellandflower.com/

The Style Foundry
www.thestylefoundrycle.com

Chef’s Ingredient Outlet
7207 Chagrin Rd, Suite #1
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
www.soupbase.com

Heartwood Coffee
20 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.heartwoodroastery.com/

Town & Country Gifts
48 Plaza Dr.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.tcgiftschagrin.com/

Little Babet
3 N Franklin St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.littlebabet.com/

