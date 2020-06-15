Ethnic Eats Road Trip: Sittoo’s Pita & Salads

Sittoo’s Pita & Salads
1625 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44134
216.331.3826
5870 Ridge Road
Parma, Ohio 44129
440.885.2525
www.mysittoos.com
Thank you for your continues support. We are open 11 to 8 Monday- Saturday and 12-7 on Sunday’s! (carry out phone and online orders and delivery through Doordash and UberEats) As a thank you to everyone we would like to offer you a deal (When you spend $20 or more you will get a free cup of lentil soup) this offer is valid for the next 15 days. Thank you 🙏