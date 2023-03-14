Go green for St. Patrick’s Day with eco-friendly items! My Eco Shop is a new addition to Akron. You’ll find her items at Northside Marketplace and All Paths Merge in Akron as well as The Upside Co in Stow.
by: kristenwunderle
Posted:
Updated:
Go green for St. Patrick’s Day with eco-friendly items! My Eco Shop is a new addition to Akron. You’ll find her items at Northside Marketplace and All Paths Merge in Akron as well as The Upside Co in Stow.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now