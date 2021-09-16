Easy Ratatouille

The Olive Scene

Healthy meals for those on the go! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Rocky River and Vermilion.

Ratatouille

This dish originated in France and was served as a side dish. Today is makes a great nearly vegetarian dinner that’s filling and full of vegetables.

2-4 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bold single varietal, or Tuscan Herb

1 lb. bulk Italian Sausage

2 large onions, diced

2-4 cloves of garlic, cleaned and smashed

1 medium eggplant skin striped with a peeler, and cubed

2 bell peppers, sliced into matchsticks

1 large can/bottle of Tomato Juice

2 small zucchinis, split and sliced thickly

2 small yellow squash, split and sliced thickly

1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 T Italian Seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Fresh basil and Parsley, rough chopped, if you have it.

Heat a large 8 qt stock pot on high, then add the Olive Oil, wait 2 minutes and add the bulk sausage, breaking it up as you put it in the stock pot. Allow the sausage to brown, then add the onion, garlic and eggplant. Sauté until the onion is translucent being careful not to burn the garlic. Stir occasionally.

Pour in the Tomato juice and stir well, scraping the bottom of the pot. Add the squashes and the Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper and a handful of chopped parsley and basil. Bring to the boil and reduce heat.

Simmer about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally so nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan.

Serve with crusty bread, a salad and enjoy!