Easy Hush Puppy Recipe

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It might be spring, but winter-like weather is still knocking on our doors. Our weekend forecast includes temps in the 40s and a chance of lake effect snow. So, what does this mean for your garden?

Noelle Akin, Director of Education at Petitti Garden Centers, joined Natalie Herbick on New Day Cleveland Friday morning to offer tips for protecting your plants ahead of this weekend's frigid blast.