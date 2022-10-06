Quarry Hill Orchards
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights.
Easy Apple Cake
First, in a medium mixing bowl, mix together:
2 farm fresh eggs
1 – ¾ cup sugar
2 t. cinnamon
½ cup vegetable oil.
Then, add:
3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!)
Lastly, combine:
2 Cups Flour
2 t. baking soda
Fill a 9×9 greased baking pan with the cake batter and bake for 55 minutes in a 350 degree oven.