Quarry Hill Orchards

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights.

Easy Apple Cake

First, in a medium mixing bowl, mix together:

2 farm fresh eggs

1 – ¾ cup sugar

2 t. cinnamon

½ cup vegetable oil.

Then, add:

3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!)

Lastly, combine:

2 Cups Flour

2 t. baking soda

Fill a 9×9 greased baking pan with the cake batter and bake for 55 minutes in a 350 degree oven.