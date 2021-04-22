SipSavorSoul

DEEP FRIED BREAKFAST EGGS

5 BOILED EGGS

1 16oz MILD OR HOT PORK SAUSAGE ROLL

2 CUPS SEASONED PANKO BREADCRUMBS

1CUP FLOUR

2 EGGS, SCRAMBLED

VEGETABLE OIL FOR FRYING

CHOPPED SCALLIONS, FOR GARNISH

INSTRUCTIONS

For boiled eggs, place raw eggs in cold water on high heat and boil. Remove from heat and cover with lid for 17 minutes. Add cold water and remove shells in warm water. Set aside.

In one bowl, scramble eggs. In another bowl, combine panko and flour and stir. Cut sausage roll into 5 even slices. Take one slice of sausage and wrap around entire egg. Dip in egg mixture followed by panko mixture. Place on a plate. Repeat for each egg. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

In a large, deep pot heat 4-5 inches of oil. Cook 2-3 eggs at a time for 7-8 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, then serve. Garnished with chopped scallions. Serve with favorite condiment.

Recipe by Dannika Stevenson

