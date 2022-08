ZUCCHINI GARLIC AND OIL NOODLES WITH BREADCRUMBS

3 OR 4 MEDIUM ZUCCHINI (ABOUT 2 LBS)

3 TBS OLIVE OIL

2 OR 3 TSP MINCED GARLIC (DEPENDS HOW MUCH YOU LIKE GARLIC)

¼ TSP RED PEPPER FLAKES

2 TBS FRESH CHOPPED PARSLEY

¼ TSP SALT

*¼ C. CRUNCHY BREADCRUMBS OR CRUSHED ITALIAN CROUTONS

½ C. GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE (OR ROMANO)

CHOP OFF BOTH ENDS OF ZUCCHINI TO MAKE ENDS FLAT. SPIRALIZE OR CUT INTO ¼ INCH THICK STRANDS. SET ASIDE. SET A LARGE, DEEP SKILLET OR SAUTE PAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. ADD OLIVE OIL, GARLIC, RED PEPPER FLAKES, CHOPPED PARSLEY, AND SALT. WHEN GARLIC JUST STARTS TO SIZZLE AND BUBBLE, ADD THE ZUCCHINI AND GENTLY TOSS WITH TONGS. THE IDEA IS TO GET ALL OF THE NOODLES COVERED WITH THE SAUCE AND COOK FOR JUST 3 OR 4 MINUTES. COOK TOO LONG AND YOU WILL HAVE MUSHY, WET ZUCCHINI. ONCE ZUCCHINI IS HEATED THRU, REMOVE FROM HEAT AND TOSS WITH THE CRUNCHY BREADCRUMBS AND HALF OF THE GRATED CHEESE. SERVE IMMEDIATELY WITH REMAINING CHEESE ON THE SIDE. IF THIS SITS TOO LONG BEFORE SERVING, IT COULD GET A LITTLE MUSHY.

THIS IS ALL REALLY EASY TO DO.

ENJOY!

*HOMEMADE BREADCRUMBS: 3 TBS OLIVE OIL

2 CLOVES GARLIC SMASHED AND CHOPPED

1 C. PANKO BREADCRUMBS

PINCH OF SALT, PEPPER, AND HERBS OF

CHOICE (PARSLEY, OREGANO, OR BASIL)

HEAT OLIVE OIL IN SMALL SKILLET OVER MEDIUM HEAT. ADD GARLIC AND COOK TIL GOLDEN. STIR IN BREADCRUMBS AND MAKE SURE THEY ARE ALL COATED WITH THE GARLIC OIL. ONCE GOLDEN, SEASON WITH SALT, PEPPER, AND HERBS OF CHOICE. REMOVE FROM PAN TO COOL.

**IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD FRESH TOMATOES, REMOVE SEEDS AND EXCESS MOISTURE.

CHOP AND GENTLY COMBINE WITH ZUCCHINI.