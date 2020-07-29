David’s Zucchini Garlic and Oil Noodles

Zucchini Garlic and Oil Noodles

3 or 4 medium zucchini (about 2 lbs.)

3 Tbs. Olive oil

2 or 3 tsp. minced garlic (depends on how much you like garlic)

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

2Tbs. Fresh chopped parsley

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 c. crunchy breadcrumbs or crushed Italian croutons

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese (or Romano)

Chop off both ends of zucchini to make sure ends flat. Spiralize or cut into 1/4 inch thick strands. Set aside. Set a large, deep skillet or saute pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil, garlic red pepper flakes, chopped parsley, and salt. When garlic just starts to sizzle and bubble, add the zucchini and gently toss with tongs. The idea is to get all of the noodles covered with the sauce and cook for just 3 or 4 minutes. Cook too long and you will have mushy, wet zucchini. Once zucchini is heated through, remove from heat and toss with the crunchy breadcrumbs and half the grated cheese. Serve immediately with remaining cheese on the side. If this sits too long before serving, it could get a little mushy.

This is all really easy to do.

ENJOY!

*If you would like to add fresh tomatoes, remove seeds and excess moisture.