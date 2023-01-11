Wild Mushroom Pasta
1 lb linguini or bow tie pasta
1 lb wild mushrooms (or any combination of white button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, chanterelles, etc. They will all work)
5 tbs unsalted butter
5 tbs minced shallots (or onion)
2 cloves garlic minced
1/2 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth
1/2 cup chicken broth (vegetable broth will also work)
1 cup heavy cream
5 or 6 sliced green onions (use tender green parts also)
Pinch of nutmeg (fresh grated is better)
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Fresh thyme
In a large pot, bring salted water to boil and cook pasta according to directions on box. If the pasta is done before sauce, drain and hold in pan with a half a cup of the pasta water.
Clean mushrooms with a little brush or damp cloth, then chop into 1/4 inch slices.
In a large sauté pan, heat butter until it starts to bubble. (medium to medium high heat)
Add mushrooms, shallots and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.
Add white wine and cook until wine is reduced by half.
Add broth, cream and nutmeg. Simmer until sauce thickens. (will coat the the back of a spoon)
Turn off heat and add onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Add cooked pasta to sauce and gently fold together. If the sauce needs a little moisture, add the remaining 1/2 cup of water reserved from the pasta water.
Place pasta on plates and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.
Enjoy.
A slight drizzle of truffle oil will take this dish to a whole new level.