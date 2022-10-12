Whole Roasted Cauliflower

This recipe is just two ways to prepare and serve one of the most delicious vegetables. Feel free to experiment with flavors of your own.

Preheat oven 375

Recipe #1

1 head of cauliflower trimmed to remove thick woody pieces

¼ c. Olive oil

2 tsp hot or regular curry powder

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

Recipe #2

Same as above, except replace curry with za’atar, spicy or regular.

Trim and remove leaves from bottom of cauliflower. Trim base removing some of the thick woody parts to make it flat on the bottom, to keep it from rolling around the oven.

Place cauliflower on a foil or parchment covered baking sheet. A pie dish is a nice alternative.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, combine olive oil, curry #1 or za’atar #2, with garlic powder and salt.

Brush the mixture all over cauliflower. Place cauliflower in oven and roast til golden brown, about 40-45 minutes .

Allow to cool a few minutes. Cut into slices or florets and serve.

Enjoy!