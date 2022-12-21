White Chocolate Croissant Pudding

8 stale croissants torn into 1 inch pieces (leave out overnight or place in 200 degree oven for an hour)

3 cup whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

10 oz white chocolate (chips or chopped bars)

8 egg yolks, whisked in large bowl

2 whole eggs, whisked into egg yolks

*Optional 1 c. dried cranberries

1 13x9x2 baking dish buttered

350 F oven

Combine whipping cream, whole milk, and sugar in a medium sauce pan and simmer to dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until mixture is smooth.

Now it’s time to add chocolate mixture to your large bowl containing whisked yolks and eggs. Because the mixture is warm, we do not want to cook the eggs. While whisking, pour a cup or so into eggs. Once that is mixed together, pour in the rest while whisking.

Add croissants & *optional dried cranberries to egg and chocolate mixture and let soak for five or six minutes.

Pour it in prepared dish, cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove foil and bake another 15 minutes or until it’s golden.

White chocolate sauce

1 C. whipping cream

8 oz white chocolate (chips or bars chopped)

In a small sauce pan, bring cream to a boil and remove from heat.

Stir in white chocolate and stir until smooth.

Serve sauce individually after pudding has been plated.

*Pudding and sauce may be served warm. Make a day ahead and refrigerate separately,

then bring to room temperature and put pudding in warm oven during dinner.

Reheat sauce separately.

Enjoy!