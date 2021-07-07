David’s Watermelon Salad

4 Salads

½ Watermelon (Seedless or very few seeds)

4 Tbs. Olive Tapenade (Olives chopped fine)

½ Lb. Block Feta Cheese

2 Thin slices prosciutto (or thin sliced bacon cooked crispy)

2 C. Baby greens (lettuce, sprouts, baby arugula, etc.)

*Optional – a sprinkle of salad dressing for greens (whatever you like)

Balsamic vinegar

Cut watermelon into 4 little blocks about 2 inches wide, 2 inches thick, and 4 inches long, like a miniature shoebox.

Cut prosciutto into 4 pieces the same size as the watermelon, 2 inches by 4 inches.

Place on baking sheet and toast in oven (300) for a few minutes, until crisp, allow to cool.

Cut Feta cheese into pieces 2 inches by 4 inches and about ½ inch thick.

To plate, spread about a tbs. of the olive tapenade in the center of the plate. Make sure to get some spread out a little wider and longer than the watermelon block. Place the feta on top of the watermelon, followed by a crispy piece of prosciutto. Mix up the greens and add a few pinches on the top and sides of the block of watermelon, cheese and prosciutto. Add small drizzles of balsamic vinegar to the plate around the salad and finally, to the top of the salad.

ENJOY!

P.S. You can also make this by cutting watermelon into bite size pieces and adding crumbled feta, olive tapenade, crumbled crispy Prosciutto, baby greens, and a little balsamic vinegar. Give it a gentle toss and serve immediately.