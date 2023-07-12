David’s Watermelon Salad
3 or 4 lbs seedless water melon cut into big bite size chunks
1 ( or 2) seedless cucumber cut into chunks
6-8 ounces feta broken into chuncky pieces
3 tbs balsamic vinegar of choice(white/red/flavored)
3 tbs extra virgin olive oil
5 or 6 basil leaves rough chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Use a wide bowl to assemble salad
Add watermelon to bowl. Drizzle with ¾ of the balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt. Top watermelon with the cucumber and feta cheese along with a sprinkle of olive oil. Season with fresh ground pepper. Garnish salad with basil, the remaining balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss and serve immediately.
Enjoy!