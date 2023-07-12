David’s Watermelon Salad

3 or 4 lbs seedless water melon cut into big bite size chunks

1 ( or 2) seedless cucumber cut into chunks

6-8 ounces feta broken into chuncky pieces

3 tbs balsamic vinegar of choice(white/red/flavored)

3 tbs extra virgin olive oil

5 or 6 basil leaves rough chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Use a wide bowl to assemble salad

Add watermelon to bowl. Drizzle with ¾ of the balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt. Top watermelon with the cucumber and feta cheese along with a sprinkle of olive oil. Season with fresh ground pepper. Garnish salad with basil, the remaining balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss and serve immediately.

Enjoy!