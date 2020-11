David’s wagyu beef

KIELBASA (WAGYU*) WITH POTATOES AND PEPPERS

1 LB. KIELBASA CUT INTO SLICES (I USED VERMONT WAGYU AT SPRING-ROCK FARM*)

1 LB RUSSET, RED SKIN, OR YUKON GOLD POTATOES LARGE DICE

½ TSP PAPRIKA

1 MEDIUM ONION CHOPPED

½ GREEN BELL PEPPER CHOPPED

½ YELLOW BELL PEPPER CHOPPED

½ RED BELL PEPPER CHOPPED

1 CLOVE GARLIC MINCED

¼ TSP SALT

¼ TSP FRESH GROUND BLACK PEPPER

½ TSP FRESH CHOPPED PARSLEY

OPTIONAL SUNNYSIDE UP EGG GARNISH PER PLATE

ADD SLICED KIELBASA TO A FRYPAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT AND BROWN BOTH SIDES. 4 OR 5 MINUTES. REMOVE KIELBASA TO A BOWL AND ADD POTATOES AND PAPRIKA TO PAN. TOSS IN PAN TO SOAK UP JUICES FROM KIELBASA.COVER, REDUCE HEAT TO MEDIUM, AND COOK ABOUT 12 MINUTES. ADD IN ONIONS, PEPPERS AND GARLIC ALONG WITH SOME SALT AND PEPPER. COVER AND COOK, STIRRING OCCAISIONALLY, ANOTHER 12 MINUTES.

GENTLY FOLD KIELBASA BACK INTO THE PAN AND COOK FOR ANOTHER 3 OR 4 MINUTES. GARNISH WITH PARSLEY AND SERVE.

ENJOY

(OPTIONAL- I SERVE THIS ANYTIME OF DAY TOPPING EACH PORTION WITH A SUNNYSIDE UP EGG)

