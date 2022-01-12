David’s Wagyu Beef Smashburgers

Wagyu Beef Smashburgers

These may be the tastiest little burgers you’ve ever had. I use Vermont wagyu ground meat. It comes from Spring-Rock Farm in Springfield, Vermont. You can go their website for more information.

Vermontwagyu.com

Here’s a recipe guide to make these slider size burgers

1 lb ground beef divided into 6 equal balls.

2 tsp butter

Salt and pepper

1 slice cheese of choice (American/cheddar/provolone etc)

Condiments of choice (lettuce, pickles, onions, catsup, burger sauce etc)

Hamburger buns of choice (bigger burgers/bigger buns)

Caramelized onions

2 or 3 large onions sliced into ¼ inch rings, then in half.

2 tbs butter

1 tbs olive oil

¼ – ½ tsp kosher salt

A pinch of fresh ground pepper

A pinch of sugar

Prepare onions first

This is a slow process, so don’t hurry. Heat butter and olive oil in a fry or sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions, salt, pepper, and sugar to pan. When onions start to cook and just soften a bit, turn heat down to low or medium low and cover. Occasionally toss the onions with tongs. Once they appear soft and clear, remove lid and continue to cook till they turn the golden color you like. The longer they cook, the darker they will get. When they are finished the way you like them, remove from heat and set aside uncovered.

Smashburger (I used wagyu beef, but you can use any ground beef you like)

Heat skillet or sauté pan over medium heat for 5 minutes. Season burger balls with salt and pepper. Add some of the butter to the hot pan. Place open buns on buttered pan and allow to toast until slightly golden and toasted. Remove from pan and set aside. Turn heat up to medium high. Add remaining butter to pan. As it begins to melt, add burger ball (or balls) to pan. Using a sturdy spatula, smash ball into the shape of a hamburger. Do not disturb or move it, allow to cook and form a crusty bottom. (about 2 ½ minutes) smaller burgers will cook faster.

Gently flip burger and cook until pinkish juices start to surface. Now is a good time to add cheese, if you like. Allow to rest 3 or 4 minutes out of the pan before placing on bun. (or bun will get mushy)..serve with your favorite toppings.

Enjoy!