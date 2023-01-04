Turkey Chili

1 tbs olive oil

3 lb ground turkey

1 small onion chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1 28 oz can tomato sauce

1 15 oz can black beans

1 15 oz can seasoned rancho beans (pinto beans are fine)

1 small can mild green chili peppers

1 tbs chili powder

1 tbs dry oregano

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp seasoned salt (any kind you like or just plain table salt)

2 tbs cilantro chopped

Toppings of choice: sour cream, chopped onions, grated cheese, hot pepper sauce, whatever you like.

Heat oil in large pot over medium high heat.

Add onions and sauté until they just start to soften.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Add turkey and brown. At first the turkey will look mushy, but it will be perfect after 4 or 5 minutes.

Drain off liquid.

Mix in chili powder, cumin, black pepper, cayenne and seasoned salt.

Mix in tomato sauce and oregano.

Add beans, green chili peppers and red wine vinegar.

When chili starts to simmer, reduce heat and cover. Simmer 15 to 30 minutes.

Stir in cilantro and serve with garnishes of choice.

Enjoy!