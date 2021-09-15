David’s Turkey & Bean Chili

Turkey & Bean Chili

1 tbs olive oil

3 lb. Ground turkey

1 small onion chopped

2 cloves garlic chopped

2 15oz cans tomato sauce

1 15oz can black beans

1 15oz can seasoned rancho beans (any seasoned beans you like)

1 tbs chili powder

1 tbs dry oregano

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp all-purpose seasoning salt

1/8 tsp onion salt

Heat oil in a soup or chili pot over medium high heat.

Add onions and sauté until soft.

Add garlic and cook one minute.

Add turkey and brown. The turkey will get mushy, then start to firm up and brown.

When all raw turkey has disappeared, drain liquid from pot.

Mix in chili powder, cumin, black pepper, cayenne, seasoning salt and onion salt.

Mix in tomato sauce and oregano.

Add beans and red wine vinegar.

When chili starts to simmer, reduce heat and cover. Simmer 15 to 30 minutes. Serve.

Enjoy!