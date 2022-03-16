Tortilla Soup

8 6 inch corn tortillas (cut into ¼ inch strips about 2 inches long)

6 plus tbs vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves chopped

1 onion chopped

1 tbs paprika

3 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chili powder

1 small can green chiles .chopped

6 c. chicken stock

1 can tomatoes crushed (28 oz)

2 bay leaves

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt

1/3 c. fresh cilantro – leaves only

2 cups roasted chicken chopped into small cube like pieces

*Toppings: 2 ways to garnish

Mexican blend shredded cheese

avocado cut into small cubes

a couple limes (squeeze a little juice into each bowl as the soup is served)

sour cream for garnish

fried tortilla strips

Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add half of the tortilla strips and cook about a minute. When they look golden, place on a paper towel. Repeat with remaining strips and set aside.

Add onions, garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, and chili powder to pot, reduce heat, and cook til onions start to soften. This will take 5 or 6 minutes. Stir in green chiles.

Add chicken stock, tomatoes, bay leaves, half of the cilantro, half of the tortilla strips, and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered about 30 minutes.

Carefully remove bay leaves and transfer soup ( in a couple batches) to a blender or Vitamix. Blend til smooth, return soup to pot, then add chicken, bring back to a simmer, and serve.

*Toppings 2 ways

#1 Old school

Don’t cut up avocado until just before you serve the soup or it will discolor.

Place tortilla strips, avocado, cheese, sour cream, limes for squeezing or whatever other toppings you might like in little serving bowls to pass around the table with the soup.

#2

Decorate empty bowl by building a little haystack of fried tortilla sticks in middle ,,add a few thin slices of avocado, and a squeeze or two of sour cream. Top it with a ladle full of hot tortilla soup.

Enjoy!

* Some chopped tomatoes come with hot green chiles included. These chiles can be spicier than the ones that come separate in the small can. If you like hot, use tomatoes with chiles and the small can of chopped mild green chiles.