David’s Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

2 cans chopped tomatoes (14 oz) or 1 26.6 oz box

½ c. Olive oil

1 c. Carrot diced

1 c. Celery diced

1 ½ c. Onion diced (1 average onion)

2 cloves garlic minced

2 c. Chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 tbs butter

¼ c. Fresh basil chopped

Salt and pepper

If blended ¼ c. heavy cream (up to ½ c. if you like it creamier)

Oven 425

Strain tomatoes over a small bowl to save juices. Mix chopped tomatoes with half of the olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread tomato mixture on a sheet pan and place in preheated 425 oven for about 20 minutes. Tomatoes should caramelize.

Place remaining olive oil with carrot, celery, onion, and garlic, in a sauce pan over medium low heat. Cook about 10 minutes or til veggies are just soft.

Add strained tomato juice, roasted tomatoes, chicken broth, bay leaf and butter.

Simmer about 20 minutes. Vegetables should be very soft. Remove bay leaf.

Add basil. Here is where you decide to serve it as is or blended. If you blend, carefully place in blender or blend with an immersion blender.* After blending, stir in cream with a spoon. Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with crispy croutons or better yet toasted cheese sandwiches.

Enjoy